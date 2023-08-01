Igbo Leader, Chief Ulasi Reveals Details of Meeting with Nnamdi Kanu in DSS Custody

According to VANGUARD newspaper, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB), recently held a meeting with the esteemed Igbo leader, Chief Dan Ulasi, within the confines of the Department of State Services (DSS) complex in Abuja. During the meeting, they engaged in a candid exchange of ideas concerning the current state of affairs in the Southeastern region.

Chief Ulasi and Nnamdi Kanu

Chief Ulasi attested to Kanu’s sound health and positive demeanor following the meeting. He revealed that the initiative for the meeting was taken by Mazi Kanu himself, and he made specific requests of Ndigbo, which will be disclosed in due course.

In his statement to the press, Chief Ulasi said, “he (Kanu) sent for me and I went to see him. I went through the entire process, and we met. We had heart to heart discussion, and he passed some specific instructions about what is happening in the southeast.

“We spent almost an hour together. We had very serious and intense discussions affecting the course of this country and essentially the southeast.

“The details will come later but the most important thing is that we met for almost an hour.”

