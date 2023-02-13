Igbo Land Is Essential For Nigeria’s Survival, Presidential Candidate Of ADP, Yabagi Yusuf Sani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Engineer Yabagi Yusuf Sani, the Action Democratic Party candidate for president, has said that Nigeria would have been a dull nation without Igbo land.

He praised the inventiveness and entrepreneurial spirit of the Igbo race when he made the remark over the weekend while launching his presidential campaign in Umuahia, Abia.

He voiced, “Apart from them and possibly Lagos, the rest of the country, it appears, are sleeping.”

He added that despite the Ndigbo’s contributions to the economy, they had not treated them fairly.

If elected, the executive head said he would make them a major industrial center in Africa.

He also said he would pay close attention to manufacturing and small and medium-sized businesses.

“We can make them a huge hub after seeing what is happening in China and Malaysia. By supporting the producing sector, we can build this nation’s .

He told the people that agitation for self-determination in some parts of the country is primarily caused by the government’s lack of respect for the rule of law.

