Igbo are facing existential threat in Nigeria – Frank Nweke Jr

Vanguard reports that the Governorship candidate for the All Progressive Grand Alliance in Enugu state whose name is Frank Nweke has stated that the Igbo people of Nigeria are facing an existential threat. He further said that the Igbo people through Alex Ekwueme created what is known as the Peoples Democratic party today under the principles of egalitarianism and Justice but however, even after their loyalty and allegiance to the party for 24 years, they were pushed aside.

He made this statement in Nsukka during a Town Hall meeting which was organized by Justice Development and Peace Commission of the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka for Governorship candidates. The former Minister of information went on to say that through out PDP’s 24 year rule, there isn’t a single project which they constructed or initiated in the South East. He went further to regret that despite the contribution of Igbos to Nigeria, they have been greatly marginalized. Nweke thanked and expressed gratitude to the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka for trying to politically enlighten the people.

