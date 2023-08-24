NEWS

Ifunanyan: Law Is A Noble Profession, You Have To Dress Decent – NBA President Yakubu Maikyau

The President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Yakubu Maikyau has reacted to the petition filed at the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee against Ifunanya Excel Grant over her social media “notoriety of posting pictures and videos of herself unclad and smoking”.

In an interview with TVC, Maikyau said “The National Executive Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association has taken a decision to make a report of that conduct of our colleague before the legal practitioner discipline committee and because we have done that, the NBA can’t be a judge in its own court. I have my thoughts, no doubt, but because the body set up by law to examine the conduct of lawyers and pitch it side by side with the rules of professional conduct and determine whether or not it was proper for the lawyer to conduct herself in that manner, I must refrain from making comments on it.

However, speaking further he said “The rules of professional conduct is particularly about dressing and we are taught in the law school that you have to be representative of your profession in the way you dress. The profession is a noble profession, you have to dress decent and appear responsible. There is a clear demand on everyone who is called to bar, who has now come under the operation of the rules of professional conduct to make sure that he conducts himself honorably, and dresses decently and responsibly. Now whether or not this particular case falls short of that standard, I can not share that thought because I am a complainant against this lawyer on this alleged misconduct”.

