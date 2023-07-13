Ifeanyi Ubah: South-East leaders will meet with Tinubu to discuss the release of Nnamdi Kanu

According to Vanguard reports, The lawmaker representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Ifeanyi Ubah said the South-East leaders are set to meet with President Bola Tinubu to discuss possibility of releasing Nnamdi Kanu.

On Thursday, Ubah revealed this in an interview with Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

Recall that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader has been imprisoned for roughly two years.

Ubah thinks that Kanu’s release will contribute to a decrease in security in the South-East geopolitical region.

There is a resolution that we are going to meet with the president, test his leniency, and see if we can convince him to release Nnamdi Kanu, he stated.

“We have taken that position, and for some of us in the Senate, we have our caucus, we have also taken that position.”

Kanu’s release will be a topic for discussion once they are allowed to meet with the President, according to Ubah.

The senator pointed out a link between the IPOB leader’s release and the level of security in the South-East.

Kanu, according to Ubah, has openly stated his opposition to sit-at-home protests during one of his court appearances.

Ubah bemoaned that the recent rise in sit-at-home orders had stifled the expansion of the zone’s economy.

“The agitation is different; we’re talking about stay-at-home, which is seriously harming the southeast region’s economy,” he said. The political problem that is causing the agitation is the disparities in how an Igbo guy is viewed in Nigeria.

source: Vanguard

