If You’ve Traveled Abroad You’ll See That There’s No Difference Between America& Port Harcourt -Wike

Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike said there is no difference between America and Port Harcourt during a PDP campaign rally in the state, pointing out that he has improved the state’s infrastructure.

The fact that no political party came out against his current administration throughout their campaign, he said, shows that their governance is working well. However, he attacked people who claimed he wouldn’t finish all the initiatives he began in the state and declared that Port Harcourt is now just like America.

According to him, “Now, have you seen any of them campaigning that we’ve not done anything?” Have they said so? Can they say so? Seeing is believing. How many of you have been opportuned to go overseas? Particularly America, who has been to America here? If you’ve been there, and you may have gone to South Africa, you’ll see that there’s no difference between America and Port Harcourt. When we started these projects, they said we would not finish them and leave them as abandoned projects; now they can see that.

