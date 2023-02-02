NEWS

If You’ve Traveled Abroad, You’ll See That There’s No Difference Between America& Port Harcourt—Wike

At a PDP rally, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike emphasized the state’s improved infrastructure and claimed there is no distinction between Port Harcourt and America.

He said that the fact that no political party came out against his current administration during their campaign demonstrated a job well done for their government. He scorned those who said he wouldn’t complete all the initiatives he started in the state, though, and said Port Harcourt was like America.

Have you ever noticed any of them arguing against the course of action we have taken? He queried. Do they express this? Can they really say that? Believing is knowing. How many of you have had the chance to travel abroad? Who among us has visited other countries, particularly America? If you’ve been to Port Harcourt, Nigeria, and possibly South Africa, you’ll note that there isn’t much to distinguish it from America. When we first started, people predicted we would quit these initiatives and never finish them, but today they can see it.

https://www.youtube.com/live/ENv7ZtqAJTA?feature=share

