“If Your Party Spent 8 Years In Power & Have Nothing to Show, Why Should I Vote them?” –Lai Mohammed

In the spirit of the consummation of the electoral campaign as eligible Nigerian votes prepare to elect the next president to pilot the affair of the country, the current Minister of Information and Culture, Mr. Lai Mohammed has dismissed allegations which held that his office and President Muhammadu Buhari were against the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the standard bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

While featuring during a live interview broadcast aired on TVC on Friday, the former National publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) dismissed the claims and explained that he had been physically present in most campaign rallies Tinubu planned.

He said, “I was right in front with the president and Asiwaju, I was at the airport to receive him and I was in Kwara state days before the rally because the people you saw were mobilized they did not jump from trees. I was in Katsina, Lagos, and Ibadan yesterday”

Speaking about the scorecard he invented to weigh the performance of his party through every administration, Lai Mohammed said, “The scorecard and project Tinubu are inseparable. It’s one thing if Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was contesting on an independent platform or if he’s coming in from another party, then he (Tinubu) can now base his campaign on what he is going to do. But if your party has spent eight years in power and you cannot tell me what they have done, why should I vote for you? So, What I have been doing is equivalent to a political rally for Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

