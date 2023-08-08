If Your Husband Happens To Beat You In The First Year Of Your Marriage, Don’t Tolerate It – Father Oluoma

Fr. Oluoma Chinenye John is a priest of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Nigeria. He is an anointed Preacher, Teacher, Counselor, and Musician.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “If Your Husband happens to Beats You, In The First Year Of Your Marriage, Don’t Tolerate It. This is Because women who are faced with an abusive marriage today even after 15 years in the man’s house are because she tolerated it.

Speaking further he said “Abuse within marriage should be stopped to ensure the safety, well-being, and dignity of all individuals. Such abuse perpetuates cycles of harm, negatively affecting mental and physical health. It undermines trust and emotional connections, hindering healthy relationships.

Stopping abuse promotes equality, respect, and consent, fostering environments where partners can grow and thrive. It safeguards children who may witness or experience abuse, preventing the intergenerational transmission of violence. Ending abuse in marriages strengthens societal norms against violence and upholds human rights.

