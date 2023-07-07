NEWS

If Your Enemy Fights Himself, You Reap Whatever Gains From It; Wike’s Case Is Self-Explanatory—Alake

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 355 1 minute read

During a press conference briefing, Dele Alake, a presidential spokesperson, stated that if a person’s enemy fights himself, the person would reap whatever gains from it, pointing out that Wike’s case is self-explanatory. He stated that the tempestuous nature of the PDP and their wrangling During the election period caused them to fail.

Photo credit: Google

He stated that Wike fought against his party while they reaped from it without raising a finger. He, however, concluded that they have no issue with Wike. He further revealed that some prominent members of the PDP paid the president a visit, including Pius Anyim and Olisa Metuh.

According to him, “I’ll take from the last issue you raised about members of the opposition coming to pay a courtship call on the president. I’m sure you’re specifically referring to Pius Anyim and Olisa Metuh. Two prominent PDP members I was actually at the meeting, and I sat at the meeting throughout. Wike’s case is self-explanatory. I think it was the tempestuous nature of the PDP’s internal political wrangling that caused Wike’s issue, and you’re all aware of that. So we have no issue with the Wike thing. It was an internal affair of the PDP. However, if, as a political party, your enemy is fighting itself, you reap whatever gains from it without lifting a finger. That’s what happened, and I don’t think that is even very German. “

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Video Credit: Channels Television (18:43)

 

Square (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 355 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today Headline: DSS Didn’t Cart Away File Implicating Tinubu–ICPC; Isese: Emir Of Ilorin Fires Back At Soyinka: ‘Ilorin Won’t Sit On Keg Of Gunpowder’

8 mins ago

Top 5 Players With Most Successful Dribbles in Europe’s Top Five Leagues 2022/23

9 mins ago

It Is Not Realistic for The Igbos to Say They Want to Break Away – Arewa Group Replies Asari Dokubo

21 mins ago

The Barcelona Attacking Trios That Scored Against Man United In The 2011 UCL Final

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button