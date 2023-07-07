If Your Enemy Fights Himself, You Reap Whatever Gains From It; Wike’s Case Is Self-Explanatory—Alake

During a press conference briefing, Dele Alake, a presidential spokesperson, stated that if a person’s enemy fights himself, the person would reap whatever gains from it, pointing out that Wike’s case is self-explanatory. He stated that the tempestuous nature of the PDP and their wrangling During the election period caused them to fail.

He stated that Wike fought against his party while they reaped from it without raising a finger. He, however, concluded that they have no issue with Wike. He further revealed that some prominent members of the PDP paid the president a visit, including Pius Anyim and Olisa Metuh.

According to him, “I’ll take from the last issue you raised about members of the opposition coming to pay a courtship call on the president. I’m sure you’re specifically referring to Pius Anyim and Olisa Metuh. Two prominent PDP members I was actually at the meeting, and I sat at the meeting throughout. Wike’s case is self-explanatory. I think it was the tempestuous nature of the PDP’s internal political wrangling that caused Wike’s issue, and you’re all aware of that. So we have no issue with the Wike thing. It was an internal affair of the PDP. However, if, as a political party, your enemy is fighting itself, you reap whatever gains from it without lifting a finger. That’s what happened, and I don’t think that is even very German. “

