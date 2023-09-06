“If Your Candidate Gets Declared Winner Today, Don’t Jubilate Because Supreme Court Is There” – Daddy Freeze

In a live Facebook video posted earlier today, Daddy Freeze advised people not to celebrate if their favourite candidate for president is recognised as the legitimate victor of the recent election.

Daddy Freeze gave his reasoning, adding, “If your candidate or your political party gets declared winner today at the court, do not be too excited and do not jubilate because the supreme court is still there.”

Daddy Freeze further, saying, “The Supreme Court always gives a ray of hope. Only if the parties who submitted the petition agree with the tribunal’s ruling will today’s judgement be deemed final.

Daddy Freeze stated, “I think some Nigerians would benefit from a better understanding of our judicial system,” in his concluding statement. This would allow people to keep informed about the judicial procedures rather than causing them to feel undue joy or disappointment over today’s ruling.

