If You Wanted To Redesign The Naira, Why Didn’t You Do It During Your Own Election -Adams Oshiohmole To Buhari

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The former governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiohmole has again expressed his surprise over the action of President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) in the initiative to change some of the currency, where he questioned why he didn’t embark on this same move during his own election.

The former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC who was speaking to market people in Auchi Edo North criticized the policy, inquiring why he didn’t make the move to change the currency during the time of his own election, being 2019.

Adams Oshiohmole who stressed that the timing was wrong noted that PMB should not do to others what he did not do during the year which he was also running for the presidential election.

He however told the supporters that the party had urged the president to wait before undergoing such a policy, as the party isn’t in support of such a policy at this present time.

In his words…”Our party told Buhari to wait, if to say you wanted to change the currency, why didn’t you change it during your own election. What you didn’t do during your time, you want to use it to spoil another person’s time, it’s not good”

What’s your opinion about this statement? Kindly drop your thoughts in the comment section below.

Watch Video Below (Fast Forward To 0:30);

TaurusBaby (

)