NEWS

If You want To Date Me, You Must Have A Private Jet And Enough Money To Spend On Me- Blessingceo

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 351 1 minute read

Blessing Okoro in a recent video posted on her official facebook page has disclosed some of the major criteria that qualifies a man to date her.

The relationship therapist and social media influencer widely known and addressed as Blessingceo made this known in a video where she was seen lecturing young lovers on the need to define what they really want before going into a serious relationship or marriage.

Speaking about her relationship status, Blessingceo disclosed that although she has an amazing boyfriend, she is still single and ready to mingle because they aren’t married yet. Further speaking, she listed out some of ghe achievements a man must accomplish before he thinks of coming close or dating her.

In her words, she said “I am single, I have a boyfriend but no one knows what the outcome will be, so overtaking is allowed. I date odogwu, if you’re a small boy just find your way. To date me you must have a private jet and enough money to spend one me, I am an expensive and not cheap”.

She concluded by advising on the depressed and broke men including those who are having issues with their girlfriends or wife to look at her (Blessingceo) pretty face everyday, noting that it will make them feel better.

Click here to watch the video

SureDesigns (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 351 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

I’m Keeping Count Of How Many Convicted & Arraigned Criminals Are Visiting The Villa These Days- Sam Amadi

6 mins ago

Atiku Reacts As President Tinubu Plans To Provide N8,000 Palliative Monthly To 12M Families

8 mins ago

Anxiety In Benue APC, After INEC And Other Witnesses Testified At Tribunal

17 mins ago

People Obey IPOB Sit-At-Home Order To Avoid Death- Hope Uzodinma

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button