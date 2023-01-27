If You Vote For APC, Your Headache Is Gone – Asiwaju Tinubu Says During Rally In Benue State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The ruling party All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was live yesterday in Makurdi Benue State for another presidential campaign rally as they continue to wrap up their electioneering campaign process ahead of the February 25th poll.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was yet again received by mammoth of crowd who gave a warm reception as a sign to show and prove their support in his mandate as he set to embark on the mission of a renewed hope.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu alongside his running mate Senator Kashim Shettima were as such given heroic and iconic welcome by the large crowd of supporters in attendance for the big event.

The former Lagos State Governor thereafter addressed the large crowd by making some promises on what he has in plan to do for the masses and every Nigerian if elected into office come February 25.

While giving his speech, he reassured the electorates that if they vote for him there headache will be gone as he will take care of the arrears of salaries and bring back hope to the Internal Gross Profit and that will be the end of misery.

“Somebody here reminds me of arrears of salaries. If you vote for APC, your headache is gone.We will bring hope back to the IGP (Internal Gross Profit) and that will be the end of misery”.

