If You Visualize What Tinubu Gave To SW, It’s Like Having The Oduduwa Republic- Dr Mahdi Shehu

Dr. Mahdi Shehu, a prominent Political Activist, has raised concerns about the recent appointments made by President Bola Tinubu in the South West region, equating them to the potential establishment of an Oduduwa republic. Speaking during an interview with Arise Tv news, Dr. Shehu drew a parallel between President Tinubu and Buhari, asserting that there is minimal distinction between their actions. He emphasized that the South West has gained significant control across various sectors due to these recent ministerial appointments.

In his statement, Dr. Shehu explicitly stated, “The similarities between Buhari and Tinubu are unmistakable, and it’s essential that we acknowledge this now.” He offered a specific example to illustrate his point, focusing on the South West’s influence over key positions, particularly within the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). He highlighted that, as the current acting CBN governor hails from the South West, it is improbable that another candidate from the region will be appointed to the position, given the circumstances involving Emefiele.

Furthermore, Dr. Shehu pointed out that the South West’s dominance extends to multiple sectors, including all Commercial Banks, a significant majority of Financial institutions, around 90% of Micro Finance Banks, the Ministry of Finance, the coordinating minister of the economy, as well as vital areas such as marine and blue economy power, transport, and Petroleum. Notably, he emphasized that President Tinubu holds additional roles, serving as the Senior Minister of Petroleum while concurrently holding the position of President. Dr. Shehu likened the accumulation of power and influence bestowed upon the South West to the emergence of an Oduduwa republic, drawing attention to what he perceives as a recurrence of insensitivity exhibited by President Buhari.

Dr. Mahdi Shehu, a noted Political Activist, has expressed apprehensions over President Bola Tinubu’s recent appointments in the South West, suggesting that these decisions could lead to an Oduduwa republic-like scenario. He emphasized similarities between President Tinubu and Buhari, highlighting the South West’s heightened control over key sectors due to the recent ministerial appointments. Dr. Shehu’s statements underscore his concerns about the consolidation of power and its implications.

Please watch the video below and fast forward to 06:00



TomTundex (

)