If you use population & spread, Edo South should be saying they must produce the next Gov- Don Pedro Obaseki

A Chieftain of the PDP in Edo State, Don Pedro Obaseki has said Edo South should be insisting on producing the state Governor all the time if you want to use population, demography and spread in the state. Don Pedro said this in light of the rift between Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu. It should be recalled that the senatorial district that should produce the next Governor has been reportedly fingered as one of the issues responsible for the rift between Obaseki and his deputy.

But speaking in an interview on Spectrum TV, Don Pedro said, “now the governorship of Edo State, let’s be frank, if you use population, demography and spread, it is Edo South that should be saying we should be Governor all the time. Because they make up 62% of the landmass of the state and 60% of the total registered voters of the state. And only Benin city, Ikpoba Okha and Oredo make up 48% of both the voting public in Edo State and almost 70% of the total revenue accruable to Edo State.

The oil revenue that is accruable to Edo State comes from three local government areas: O North East, Ikpoba Okha and Orhionmwon and all these are in Edo South. So if the people who are 60% of the state are not crying that they must be Governor, what advisement will you take from Philip Shaibu who is from Etsako, who make up less than 11% or 10% of the state?”

