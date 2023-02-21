NEWS

If You Think It's Easy, Hire Julius Berger, and You Go Know Say Khaki No Be Leather"—Wike Boasts

The incumbent governor of Rivers state, Barrister Nyesom Wike, while speaking during the flag-off of the Emuoha–Abalama road in Rivers state, boasted about the infrastructural projects he has accomplished so far during his tenure as governor, stating that anyone who believes it’s easy should well employ the service of a competent contractor like his.

According to him, “I was curious to know who is going to the job, who will dualize the road leading from Emuoha town to Abalama junction, then I realized there are contractors and there are contractors, there are contractors with a small “c” and there are contractors with a capital “C,” but I chose Julius Berger.”

If anybody says it is easy, if they conclude that anybody can do it, then go and hire Julius Berger, and you will know that Khaki no be leather.”

Wike, however, used the medium to campaign for the gubernatorial candidate of his choice, urging the residents of Emuoha to vote for his choice of candidate because he has also served them well by giving them the best, and he believes the coming governor will do more.

