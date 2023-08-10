If you take a poll in Lagos whether they want Tinubu to engage military, majority will say no -Bwala

Daniel Bwala, PDP chieftain and a lawyer, said that if somebody takes a poll in Lagos where President comes from whether they want Tinubu to engage the military, he said majority of them in Lagos will say they don’t support military engagement.

Daniel Bwala made the statement in an interview with Arise during the Morning Show program when Reuben Abati asked him about his view on the issue of Niger because it seem there will likely be a militarization.

Daniel Bwala said that it seems at the moment that ECOWAS is leading but no one is following. He said presently, the US has not designated what happened in the Niger as a military coup because if they did, by their law, they are expected to seize all the military assistance, technical support, and diplomatic relationship. He said even French government has not taken any measure comparable or commensurable to what ECOWAS is discussing. He said ECOWAS’ problem is diplomacy.

He said ECOWAS should know that Niger will not bow to their threat because it appears they have moved on and that, allegedly their ousted president has signed his resignation and has gone home.

He said the problem really is, there is no confidence in the African leaders by their people.

“For example, look at the head of ECOWAS, the president. He is leading and nobody is following. He appears not to have the constitutional backing to engage the military…He also does not enjoy the popular support of the people to engage. There is no part of Nigeria…If you go to Lagos(where President comes from) and you take a poll to ask whether they will support military engagement, majority won’t support. The question is what brief is Mr. President is holding.

(5:29)

