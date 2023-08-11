If you take a poll in Lagos whether they want Tinubu to engage military, majority will say no -Bwala

Daniel Bwala, a prominent member of the PDP and a legal expert, expressed that in a hypothetical poll conducted in Lagos, the hometown of the President, regarding whether Tinubu should involve the military, a significant number of respondents would likely indicate their opposition to military intervention.

During an interview on the Morning Show program with Reuben Abati on Arise , Daniel Bwala shared his perspective on the situation in Niger, suggesting that a militarized approach could be on the horizon.

Bwala observed that the current situation appears to showcase ECOWAS taking the lead, yet lacking followership. He noted that the United States has refrained from categorizing the events in Niger as a military coup, as such a designation would necessitate the cessation of military aid, technical assistance, and diplomatic ties. Furthermore, he highlighted the absence of substantial action by the French government in comparison to the discussions within ECOWAS, emphasizing a diplomatic stance as the core challenge.

Bwala argued that ECOWAS must recognize that Niger is unlikely to yield to their ultimatums, as the nation seems to have moved forward. He asserted that the former president, allegedly ousted, has endorsed his resignation and returned home.

Identifying a deeper issue, Bwala expressed a lack of confidence in African leaders among their constituents. He used the example of the ECOWAS President, noting his leadership without a corresponding followership. Bwala questioned both the constitutional authority and popular support of the president to engage in military actions….. If you go to Lagos(where President comes from) and you take a poll to ask whether they will support military engagement, majority won’t support. The question is what brief is Mr. President is holding.

Click on the link below and watch the video starting from 5:29 minutes mark

Ifey_communication (

)