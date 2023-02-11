If You Switch From PDP to Labour Party, Nigerians will Say You Have Changed -Pres. Candidate Adebayo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The SDP presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has expressed his concerns regarding the willingness of Nigerians to be deceived by change. Speaking on Plus TV, Adebayo buttressed his point by citing an example of politicians who move from the PDP to the Labour Party.

In response to the topic, Adebayo said, “We can be compared to a man who would rather live in a mosquito-infested mansion than vacate the residence.” We need further education. Nigerians are not laid back, but countries that make changes start by rejecting certain situations. Secondly, we need the ability to discern between real change and when we are being fooled. If you demand change because you are being oppressed, your oppressor will simply keep changing camouflage. However, such changes do not revolutionize the system. You have to distinguish between changing personalities, slogans, and real change.

He added, “Some Nigerians believe that if a politician moves from the PDP to the Labour Party, he has become a changed person.” You need a mass-scale level of consciousness. The social and traditional media have to ensure that they educate people more than they do.

Some people may consider Adewole’s comment a slight to his colleague, the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who was a member of the PDP. Peter Obi had dumped the former ruling party ahead of its presidential primary. Nigerians have since praised Obi’s courage, while others have questioned the sincerity of his political move. Adewole encouraged the media to educate Nigerians.

You can watch the interview here. (13:30 minute)

Adegorioye (

)