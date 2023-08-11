If You Start A War You Don’t Know What Will Happen, The Implications Will Reach South West – Medaner

Ussiju Medaner, an esteemed expert in the field of criminal justice and penology, has openly stated that the wide-ranging consequences of a potential military operation by the Nigerian armed forces in Niger would reverberate across the nation.

In a recent appearance on the television program “Politics Tonight” aired on Channels, Prof. Medaner shared his insights. He highlighted that the aftermath of a conceivable conflict could extend all the way to Nigeria’s South West region, given its contiguous land boundary with Benin Republic.

In his own words during the aforementioned Channels television broadcast…

“When initiating a conflict, the unforeseen outcomes are numerous. The integrity of our borders will be subjected to rigorous testing, and the repercussions could even extend to the South West due to our proximity to Benin Republic. Hence, a comprehensive contemplation is imperative, and we must give profound consideration to this matter. Employing military force should stand as an ultimate recourse, a decision not to be taken lightly.”

