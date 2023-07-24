NEWS

If You Speak Carelessly On Earth, You Shall Give Account Of It On Judgement Day- Iginla Joshua

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 331 1 minute read

Joshua Iginla is a Nigerian pastor, televangelist, and prosperity gospel preacher regarded by some as a prophet. In his recent post on facebook shared a message to the public

While speaking the cleric he report state that ‘Life is too serious to joke with words. There is an allocation of judgement for every idle word you speak. But I say unto you, that every idle word that men shall speak, they shall give account thereof in the day of judgment. For by your words you shall be justified, and by your words you shall be condemned. The term, “idle word” means careless words. Anytime you speak carelessly, on the judgement day you will give account. 

Speaking furtherly, he said ‘Words can make you or mar you based on how careful or carless you are. Words can be used as destructive or constructive weapons for your life and other lives. To use words carelessly is to invite careless battles and afflictions into your life. 

I prophesy, you shall not be a victim of careless words that attract careless battles and afflictions. In Jesus name.

Presido11 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 331 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Ballon D’Or 2023: Ranking the top 5 favourites

14 mins ago

MUN VS WRX: Match Preview, Date, And Kickoff Time For The Club-Friendly Matchup

24 mins ago

Exquisite And Beautiful Ankara Styles Ladies Can Wear To Brighten Their Look.

33 mins ago

Speak Positively, Don’t Say What You Are Going Through, Say Where You Are Going To—J Suleman

43 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button