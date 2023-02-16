If you say Obi will win Anambra, Zaria LG and Kaduna North alone will wipe it out- El-Rufai says

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to a news that was published by the Nigerian Tribune paper online this afternoon, it was reported that the Governor of Kaduna State, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, during an interview with Tribune’s correspondent, has reacted to the online polls that have declared the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, the winner of this forthcoming presidential election.

When he was talking, he said that the online polls are not credible and are also misleading because, the sample size they used in assessing the election outcome was small.

He said, “The ANAP poll, slightly better but again telephone. All the other polls, we have looked at them, they are not realistic. In my state for instance, my brother Charles Soludo became the governor of Anambra State with just 300,000 votes during the last election. But, in just Zaria Local Government alone, I got 150,000 votes. So one local government gave me half the votes that Soludo got to be governor, so the states are not equal.”

Further talking, he said, “If you say Obi will win Anambra, Zaria Local Government and Kaduna North alone will wipe it out because of the sheer size of the votes that are there.”

