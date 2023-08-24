If you report energy theft or meter bypass, you will get 10% of fine imposed on offender, says IBEDC

An electricity distribution company on Wednesday revealed that if anyone reports illegal connections, energy theft or meter bypass, such a person would get 10% of the penalty fees imposed on the offender.

In other words, if you report any of such cases and the offender gets N500,000 as penalty fees, you will be given N50,000 which is 10% of the money.

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) disclosed this on its Twitter handle on Wednesday, saying people should blow whistle against energy theft, meter bypass and illegal connections in order to make more money.

(Caption): Prepaid meters.

The IBEDC is the electricity distribution company that supplies power to the entire South Western part of the country as well as parts of Kwara and Niger States.

Only Lagos State and Ondo State are not under its franchise. Lagos State has two distribution companies serving it while Ondo is powered by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company.

The IBEDC has raised the alarm on many occasions about theft of electricity through meter bypass by many residents while some also carry out illegal connections.

This has made the company to suffer huge losses in revenue and the company has the belief that the latest idea of rewarding whistle blowers will significantly address the menace.

Below is the screenshot of the tweet by the IBEDC on the matter:

