If You Remove Money From Serving God, Many Will Not Be Here Anymore-Bishop Oyedepo Speaks To Members

The General Overseer of Living Faith Chapel a.k.a Winners Bishop David Oyedepo on a live-streamed video shared a message with the public.

While speaking On Power Communion Service, the cleric reportedly stated that “Jesus defined Himself as a seed. The Bible refers to us, the redeemed of the Lord as the seed of Abraham. So everyone is a seed. You can’t be planted in two places. You are a seed not seeds, you are one. Speaking further he said “As a seed, you can’t be on two sides. This god we are talking of, it is not just idols of stone. Although that is principal. The god of gold.

Speaking further he said ” If You Remove Money From Serving God, Many Will Not Be Here Anymore. Night and day all their dreams are how to get money. It has become a god to them. When you seek the Kingdom of God, its advancement and enlargement in all righteousness, those things are added to you without adding trouble with it. Proverbs 10:22 says “The blessing of the LORD, it maketh rich, And he addeth no sorrow with it.

Speaking lastly he said “It is time to rethink. Let a double-minded man think he shall receive anything from God. Do you want to make the most of your adventure in the Kingdom? If yes, Let your eyes be single and then your whole body will be full of light. Matthew 6:22 says “The light of the body is the eye: if therefore thine eye be single, thy whole body shall be full of light.

