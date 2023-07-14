If You Remove Money From Serving God, Many Will Not Be Here Anymore – Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo, General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, spoke on “Understanding The Breakthrough Power Of Stewardship 4” during the Midweek Communion Service at Canaanland. He posed a perplexing query regarding why not everyone exhibits stewardship, given its obvious significance. Stewardship, in Bishop Oyedepo’s view, is meant to benefit everyone, but not everyone who claims to serve God is doing it in good faith. He drew attention to the widespread practise of hypocrisy among religious people.

Bishop Oyedepo used the story of Simon in the Book of Acts to illustrate how even after being reborn and filled with the Holy Spirit, people can still have a bitter heart and dishonest motivations in their actions. The need of keeping one’s heart right and pure before God was emphasised through this analogy. The bishop claims that many people’s outer behaviour suggests they are serving God, but closer inspection reveals their true spiritual condition.

If stewardship is so effective, why doesn’t it change everyone’s life, he asks. Is it a given that it will benefit everyone? Oh Yes! While many people may say they serve God, not all of them actually do. Hypocrisy is a mask worn by many. In Acts 8, he tells Simon, “Thou art a gall of bitterness, your heart is not right with God,” despite the fact that Simon had been reborn and baptised in the Holy Spirit.

Following this, he stated, “Jesus identified Himself as a seed. John 12:24. The Bible calls us, the saved by the Lord, the offspring of Abraham. Therefore, we are all seeds. You can’t have two separate roots systems. You are one seed, not many. You can’t have your seed on both sides. This deity is not limited to statues of stone. Nonetheless, that is essential.

In addition, he warned, “Many will not be here if money is taken out of serving God. They think about money all the time, day and night. To them, it is now a deity. The Bible says, “Seek first the Kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these other things will be given to you as a free gift.

The lesson that Bishop Oyedepo delivered stressed the need of having a true and authentic heart that is dedicated to God in order to fully experience the breakthrough power of stewardship. Simple religious practise or lip service won’t cut it. Genuine stewardship is putting others’ needs before one’s own and serving God’s will above everything else. By emphasising the contrast between outward appearances and inner disposition, Bishop Oyedepo pushed his congregation to examine their own motives and bring them into harmony with God’s plans.

Fast forward the VIDEO to 1 hour 30 minutes for the sermon

SOURCE: Living Faith Church YouTube Page

