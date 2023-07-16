If You Remove Corruption From The Operations Of Govt, You Can Solve Insecurity In A Year -Baba-Ahmed

The Spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, Hakeem Baba – Ahmed, has declared that the President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration can solve the problem of insecurity, if it remove drastically, corruption from the processes and operations of the government as well as from the lives of Nigerians (Punch).

NEF Spokesman, Hakeem Baba – Ahmed and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking in a recent interview, while identifying the aspects of governance that Tinubu should focus on, in his bid to change the fortunes of the nation, Baba – Ahmed declared; “Fighting corruption! Please note that I didn’t say fighting insecurity… If you drastically remove corruption from the processes and operations of the government, and from the lives of Nigerians, you can solve the problem of insecurity in a year or two (2).”

The NEF Spokesman, who visibly expressed the view that addressing the nation’s insecurity was a major priority, argued that corruption was at the root of the menace and as such, eradicating this corruption from the Nigerian society and from vital government agencies, would without delay solve the problem.

