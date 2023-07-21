If You Pursue After The Blessings Of God, You Will Miss God Himself – Faith Oyedepo Warns Christians

Pastor Mrs Faith Oyedepo, the wife of Bishop David Oyedepo sends an important message to believers a recent post on her official Facebook page. She revealed why it is important to pursue after serving God and not pursue after his blessings.

According to her, “Many people in the body of Christ today, the reason why they keep running after God is because of things. When you serve God, all other things that people are dying for, shall become additions to you. But those additions must not be our focus. God’s blessings will always pursue God’s lovers but those who pursue the blessings of God miss God himself.” So if you pursue after the blessings of God, you will miss God himself.

So, In our pursuit of a fulfilling spiritual journey, it’s crucial to maintain the right focus. Chasing after God’s blessings alone might lead us astray, but by seeking a genuine relationship with God, blessings naturally follow. Aligning our hearts with divine purpose opens the door for abundant blessings to flow into our lives organically.”

