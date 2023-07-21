NEWS

If You Pursue After The Blessings Of God, You Will Miss God Himself – Faith Oyedepo Warns Christians

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 mins ago
0 336 1 minute read

Pastor Mrs Faith Oyedepo, the wife of Bishop David Oyedepo sends an important message to believers a recent post on her official Facebook page. She revealed why it is important to pursue after serving God and not pursue after his blessings.

According to her, “Many people in the body of Christ today, the reason why they keep running after God is because of things. When you serve God, all other things that people are dying for, shall become additions to you. But those additions must not be our focus. God’s blessings will always pursue God’s lovers but those who pursue the blessings of God miss God himself.” So if you pursue after the blessings of God, you will miss God himself.

So, In our pursuit of a fulfilling spiritual journey, it’s crucial to maintain the right focus. Chasing after God’s blessings alone might lead us astray, but by seeking a genuine relationship with God, blessings naturally follow. Aligning our hearts with divine purpose opens the door for abundant blessings to flow into our lives organically.”

Fast forward the short-clip VIDEO to 40 seconds

PrayerMedia (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 mins ago
0 336 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: APC Govt Doesn’t Treat Nigerians As Humans – Dele; Grant Kanu Access To Doctors – Court

9 mins ago

Ex -Imo Deputy Governor, Madumere, Congratulates Ondo First Lady As She Clocks 70

21 mins ago

My Doctors Gave Me The Sweetest Shape Ever- Bobrisky Reveals Days After Surgery

23 mins ago

“Tinubu’s Government Will Borrow Money For 4 years, And There Will be So Much pain” -Primate Ayodele

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button