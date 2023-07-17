If You Look At Peter Obi’s Manifesto, He Said He’d Take Up A Sustainable Development Agenda—J. Keshi

During an interview with Channels Television, Joe Keshi, former director general of the braced commission, stated that if someone should take a close look at the manifesto of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, he said he was going to take up a sustainable development agenda, pointing out that those things cut across human development.

Joe Keshi stated that the various policies introduced by President Tinubu are not what the country should focus on now. He added that the policies stated in Peter Obi’s manifesto are the major things that we need to focus on in order to change the narrative of development in Nigeria.

When asked if any of the top major candidates would have done better than Tinubu, he said, “Each and every one of them presented a manifesto, and when you go and look at the manifesto, they’re completely different. At least, when you look at the Peter Obi manifesto, he was very emphatic to say that he would take up a sustainable development agenda, and all those things encompass the whole of whatever you want to talk about human development. And if I remember very clearly, I think the first is on education, you know, and the other is agriculture, water, health, and everything else. So, these are the things that we need to focus on in order to change the narratives of development in this country, and the sooner the better.”

Video Credit: Channels Television (46:44)

