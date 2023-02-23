NEWS

If You Like, Speak Okrika 20,000 Times, Okrika People Won't Follow You—Wike to Sekibo

During the inauguration of the reconstructed Edeokia/Okuru-Abuloma Jetty-Femie Junction in Rivers State, the governor of Rivers State tackled the former Federal Minister of Transportation in the cabinet of President Olusegun, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, pointing out that he brought no development to the people of his state. Wike stated that if he (Sekibo) likes, he should speak Okrika 20,000 times; Okrika people won’t follow you.

Wike further stated that Sekibo only used government posts to cater for himself and his family without fulfilling the needs of his own people. Wike, however, urged the people to vote wisely during the coming election.

 

According to him, “Everything that comes goes inside your pocket and your family’s pocket.” Now, you cannot command the respect of your people. If you like, speak Okrika 20, 000 times, they won’t follow you because they’ve not benefitted anything.”

 

Video Credit: TVC (16:30/29:18)

