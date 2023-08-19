NEWS

If You Lie To Your Spouse About Your Monthly Income, You’re Opening The Way For The Enemy – Faith

Pastor Mrs Faith Oyedepo, the wife of Bishop David Oyedepo shared a message to the public a recent post on her official Facebook page.

She said, “As a couple, a good place to start in building up trust in each other as regards family finance is by being open about your monthly income. If you lie about it, you are only opening the way for the enemy. Tell your spouse how much you are really earning.” Speaking the truth is very important for Believers and for sensitive things like money, it is important that you don’t lie.

For couples, it is also important that you let the act of speaking the truth to one another. Don’t allow circumstances to make you lie especially when it comes to money. Let your spouse know your monthly income and even if you don’t want to tell them, don’t lie about it. It is very important.

