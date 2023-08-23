If you know you have developed where you are not supposed to develop, your house must go down – Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has enacted a ban on street trading within Abuja, attributing this prohibition to his conviction that individuals involved in activities such as selling corn and street hawking are contributing to the rise of insecurity and criminal incidents in the nation’s capital.

In a firm address to the leadership teams of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Wike unveiled this directive. Drawing from his previous role as the governor of Rivers State, he urged them to prioritize adherence to the “right things.”

Highlighting his concerns, Wike expressed his intention to restore Abuja to its intended state, emphasizing the need for improved lighting and sanitation in the city. He underlined his expectation that relevant officials would meet his standards, and he was prepared to take action if required.

Wike articulated his stance on the ban, stating that street trading was no longer permissible due to its negative impacts, such as indiscriminate waste disposal and aiding criminal activities. He underscored that the presence of street hawkers facilitated criminal surveillance and information sharing. The minister also emphasized the importance of addressing issues related to unauthorized structures and shanties. He proclaimed his willingness to demolish any illegal structures regardless of the individuals responsible, even if they held high positions.

During his inaugural media briefing after assuming office, Wike garnered attention for his commitment to rectifying the distortions in Abuja’s master plan. He vowed to hold accountable those responsible for undermining the city’s layout, including those involved in illegal refuse disposal and encroachments upon green areas. The minister’s uncompromising stance extended to all parties, regardless of their status, signaling his dedication to upholding the planned order of the nation’s capital.

In his words: “If you know you have developed where you are not supposed to develop your house must go down. Those who have taken over the green area to build, sorry the green area must come back. So, If you know you have anybody who is involved, anyone that has taken over the green areas and the parks to restaurants, we won’t accept that. Sorry, if your father or your mother has done that, there is nothing I can do,” he had said.

