If You Know Him, Tell Him To Stop Campaigning, He Cannot Win—Wike to Ndubuisi

Engr. Ndubuisi Nwankwo, the APC candidate for the Rivers East Senatorial District, cannot win this election, said Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike during a PDP campaign rally in Umuma Community. Wike said that everybody who knows him should advise him to cease running for office.

He continued by saying that nobody knows his origin or destination. But he cautioned the citizens of Rivers State against electing an unknown candidate.

“I don’t know what they say about where he comes from, but as I entered here today, I questioned them, where is this youngster from,” he claimed. I inquired, “Who is that?” when I heard that he was reportedly running for the Senate and that he was from Omuma. Why do we commit errors like this, in your opinion? Inquire as to Ndubuisi’s destination. Ndubuisi ought to be aware of the type of job not this kind of job that will be sent by our senatorial candidate. We are unable to send someone if we are unaware of their origin or destination. He needs to stop running for office, says everybody who knows him. “He cannot prevail.”

