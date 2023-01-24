If You Know Him, Tell Him To Stop Campaigning, He Cannot Win – Wike To Ndubuisi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike said at a PDP rally in Umuma Community that the APC’s Rivers East Senatorial District candidate, Engr. Ndubuisi Nwankwo, has no chance of being elected. After consulting with his friends and family, Wike decided he should abandon his political ambitions.

He went on to say that no one knows where he came from or where he is going. Though, he cautioned the people of Rivers State against voting for an unknown quantity.

I questioned, “When he walked in, he asked, “Where is this kid from?” I have no idea what rumors circulate regarding his background.” When I found out he was from Omuma and apparently running for the Senate, my first thought was, “Who is that?” If you’re going to make assumptions about why we screw up, why is it that you make them? Discover Ndubuisi’s whereabouts if you can. Ndubuisi needs to know that our senatorial candidate won’t send work like this. We can’t send them if we don’t know where they’re coming from or going. The consensus of his friends and acquaintances is that he should stop running for office. He’s doomed to fail.

