NEWS

If You Know Him, Tell Him To Stop Campaigning, He Cannot Win – Wike To Ndubuisi

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 343 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

If You Know Him, Tell Him To Stop Campaigning, He Cannot WinWike To Ndubuisi

Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike stated during a PDP rally in Umuma Community that Engr. Ndubuisi Nwankwo, the APC candidate for the Rivers East Senatorial District, cannot win this election. Wike stated that he should stop running for politics after getting advice from everyone he knows.

Nobody is aware of his origin or destination, he continued. However, he advised Rivers State residents against choosing an unproven candidate.

I asked them, “Where is this youngster from,” he said, “when I entered here today. I don’t know what they say about where he comes from.” When I learned that he was reportedly vying for the Senate and that he was from Omuma, I questioned, “Who is that?” Why do you think we make mistakes like this? Find out where Ndubuisi is going. Ndubuisi needs to be informed of the kind of work—not this kind of work—that our senatorial candidate will send. If we don’t know where they’re coming from or going, we can’t send them. Everyone who knows him agrees that he should not continue to seek for government. “He will not win.”

Use this link to watch the video:

Dear readers, feel free to leave a comment below and tell your friends and family about this topic.

Thanks.

Content created and supplied by: DrStrangemedia (via 50minds
News )

#Stop #Campaigning #Win #Wike #NdubuisiIf You Know Him, Tell Him To Stop Campaigning, He Cannot WinWike To Ndubuisi Publish on 2023-01-24 14:22:19



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 343 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Atiku’s Mega Rally At The Stephen Keshi Stadium Pulls Mammoth Crowd

8 mins ago

Ebonyi APC chairman, ex-council boss arrested over killings

10 mins ago

Primate Ayodele Forsees Death Of Prominent Unhealthy Candidate in 2023 Election –

18 mins ago

We Have Asked Court To Disqualify Bola Ahmed Tinubu – PDP Presidential Spokesperson

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button