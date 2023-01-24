If You Know Him, Tell Him To Stop Campaigning, He Cannot Win – Wike To Ndubuisi

Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike stated during a PDP rally in Umuma Community that Engr. Ndubuisi Nwankwo, the APC candidate for the Rivers East Senatorial District, cannot win this election. Wike stated that he should stop running for politics after getting advice from everyone he knows.

Nobody is aware of his origin or destination, he continued. However, he advised Rivers State residents against choosing an unproven candidate.

I asked them, “Where is this youngster from,” he said, “when I entered here today. I don’t know what they say about where he comes from.” When I learned that he was reportedly vying for the Senate and that he was from Omuma, I questioned, “Who is that?” Why do you think we make mistakes like this? Find out where Ndubuisi is going. Ndubuisi needs to be informed of the kind of work—not this kind of work—that our senatorial candidate will send. If we don’t know where they’re coming from or going, we can’t send them. Everyone who knows him agrees that he should not continue to seek for government. “He will not win.”

