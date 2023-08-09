If you have voting map of 93M & someone is in villa with just 8M, that invalidate legitimacy-Sowunmi

Segun Sowunmi, People’s Democratic Party chieftain, said that if we have a voting map of 93 million and someone is in the villa with just 8 million, he said that already invalidates legitimacy.

Segun Sowunmi made the statement in an interview with Channels Television during the Politics Today program when he was talking about PDP plans for reconciliation.

Segun Sowunmi said that PDP basically has been a university that produces virtually everybody. He gave instance of Godswill Akpabio, who he said was former PDP Governor and former PDP senator. He talk of Nasir El-Rufai, who he said was former PDP minister in FCT. He said same thing for Ribadu. He said, however, it the right of those who left the party to have done that.

Seun Okinbaloye interrupted that, maybe his party(PDP) is still basking in the euphoria of the past.

Segun Sowunmi said that once there is a legitimacy challenge for anybody that has won in a democratic setting, someone cannot say that PDP is living in the euphoria of the past.

“You can not have a voting map of 93 million and someone is sitting in the villa with just about 8 million, that already invalidates the legitimacy.”

He said what they will do is that PDP will now evolve into a tribe. It will be a case where members who joined understand that they have joined the party and they are stocked to the tribe and if they move, it has consequences.

Watch the video (14:45)

