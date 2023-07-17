“If You Have Any Shame Left, You Should Resign Your Appointment” -Akin Osuntokun To INEC Chairman

During an interview with Arise , Dr. Akin Osuntokun, the Director General of the Labour Party, criticized Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC chairman, for dismissing the party’s call for his resignation. Dr. Osuntokun asserted that if Mahmood Yakubu has any sense of shame, he should step down from his position instead of perpetuating controversies in the country. He further emphasized that the INEC chairman should be held accountable for his actions during the election.

Dr. Osuntokun highlighted that it was not only the Labour Party but also international bodies that condemned the election. He pointed out that the INEC chairman has been evasive since the conclusion of the election, failing to appear at certain events where his presence was expected.

HERE IS A LINK TO THE SOURCE OF THIS UPDATE (Watch The Video From 9:45 Minutes)

In his words, Dr. Osuntokun expressed, “It is illogical for INEC to accuse me of being illogical. What is illogical about demanding that you provide an account of your actions? The call for resignation is resonating across the country and even among credible international organizations. The issue has become so contentious, not just within the Labour Party but also within the international community and among Nigerians. If you have any sense of shame left, you should resign from your position. You have been in office for years, so what more do you intend to achieve? And while you are in office, you should fulfill your responsibility, which is to give a comprehensive report of your actions. There were occasions where the chairman was expected to attend, but he failed to do so. What should we make of that? The country cannot be held hostage.”

