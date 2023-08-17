If You Have A Mental Picture Of What Tinubu Gave To SW, It’s Like Having Oduduwa Republic-Dr Mahdi Shehu

According to Dr. Mahdi Shehu, a political activist, President Bola Tinubu’s recent nomination to the South West is equivalent to establishing an Oduduwa republic. He said that there is no distinction between President Tinubu and President Buhari in an interview with Arise Tv . He claims that since the most recent government appointment, the South West has dominated every industry.

There is no difference between Buhari and Tinubu, he said, and we will now state this very plainly. Take what flows to the South West, for instance. The CBN ranks first, but because Emefiele is still in control, no new CBN governor will be appointed. And the man serving as the CBN governor is a South West native.

90% of microfinance banks, all commercial banks, financial institutions, the ministry of finance, and the ministers who coordinate the economy, marine and blue economy, power, transport, and petroleum. Additionally to serving as President and Senior Minister of Petroleum. Now, if you visualise what Tinubu delivered to the South West, it’s comparable to the emergence of the Oduduwa republic. It’s an issue of Buhari’s impoliteness happening again.

[Start From 6:23]



