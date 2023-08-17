If You Have A Mental Picture Of What Tinubu Gave To SW, It’s Like Having Oduduwa Republic- Dr. Mahdi Shehu

According to political activist Dr. Mahdi Shehu, President Bola Tinubu’s recent nomination to the South West is equivalent to the establishment of an Oduduwa republic. There is no difference between President Tinubu and President Buhari, he claimed in an interview with Arise Tv . With the most recent ministerial appointment, in his opinion, the South West has taken the lead in every industry.

He stated, “We are going to state it very clearly right now: There is no difference between Buhari and Tinubu. Take what flows to the South West as an illustration. The CBN comes in first, but while Emefiele is now in charge, they won’t ever elect a new governor. And the man serving as the governor of the CBN is from the South West.

90% of Micro Finance Banks, All Commercial Banks, All Financial Institutions, The Ministry of Finance, The Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Marine and Blue Economy, Power, Transport, and Petroleum. in addition to being the President and Senior Minister of Petroleum. Imagine an Oduduwa republic in the making if you think about what Tinubu brought to the South West. Buhari’s lack of tact must be demonstrated once more.

You can watch the video here. Start watching video here (6:00)

