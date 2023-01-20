‘If You Have 50% Unemployment Rate In UK, The Youths Will Block The Minister’s Office’ – Peter Obi

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi speaking in an AY show has revealed that he initially never had the mindset of contesting for the 2023 election. Obi alleged that the situation of the country has piqued his interest to get involved in the process because it’s crucial as a Citizen and as a former head of state.

Obi argued that the unemployment rate in Nigeria is quite devastating and compared to other countries, the Youths have been quite humbled by their situation. He alleged that if 50% of the youths in the United Kingdom are unemployed, the Minister will not be able to move around freely in the state.

He said, ”On Monday in London, I said to someone that the reason why we are here today is the cumulative failure over the years. We have almost 50% youth unemployment in Nigeria, If you have 50% unemployment in UK, the Youths will block the minister office. They will eat him up. We have millions of Youth In Nigeria who doesn’t know where the next meal will come from. Our compass is not pointing in the right direction and that is why I decided to get involved.”

