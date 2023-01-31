If You Had Come To The Debate, You Would Have Explained How Poverty Rate Increased To 8.5%—Olajide Adediran

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

During an interview with Arise , the PDP gubernatorial candidate in Lagos, Olajide Adediran, stated that if the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had come to the platform to debate, he would have explained how the poverty rate increased to 8.5% in Lagos.

He further stated that it speaks volumes for Sanwo-Olu to claim that it’s not safe for him to stand in front of the citizens to debate as the governor of the state. He added that Sanwo-Olu did not come because he did not want to answer the various controversial questions that he would be asked to answer.

According to him, “That is not actually his excuse for not coming to the debate; if he wanted to come to the debate, he would come and explain how he did a budget of 812 billion naira in 2020 with 120% budget performance at the end of the year according to him, and how he did a budget of 1.5 trillion in 2021 and how that recorded a performance of 27% in that year. He’ll come and explain how he had a budget of 1.758 trillion for 2022 with a performance of 77.9 in the second quarter of that year, yet you still have a poverty rate of 4.5% in 2019 when you took over and now 8.5 % today.

