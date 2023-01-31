If You Go To Some Places, You Will Hear People Say ‘I Am Not APC, I Only Do Tinubu’ – ADC Chieftain

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Honourable Leke Bejide has revealed why he is supporting the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

The lawmaker representing Yagba Constituency in the House of Representatives noted that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election transcends party affiliations adding that the All Progressives Congress cannot win if it were based on party affiliation.

He added; “The presidential ticket of the APC given to Tinubu is what saved the party; otherwise, it would have collapsed by now. Tinubu resuscitated the APC. If you go to some places, you will hear people say ‘I am not APC, I only do Tinubu’’.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections.

