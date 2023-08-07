If You Go To Imo, It Appears There Is No Coming Election, You Cannot Mount Billboards – Okoroma

The Governorship Candidate of the African Democratic Congress in the coming Gubernatorial Election in Imo State, Professor James Okoroma, has narrated some of the negative effects the N54 million levy imposed on political parties by Hope Uzodinma.

According to James Okoroma, if someone goes to Imo State today, it appears as if there is not coming gubernatorial election because opposition parties cannot mount billboards or posters due to the N54 million levy.

Professor James Okoroma described the N54 million levy as prohibitive and against the rights of the people to freedom of information. Professor James Okoroma argued that fundamental human rights is being violated by Hope Uzodinma in Imo State.

Remember that not long ago, the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, announced that political parties are required to pay N54 million levy to the state government before they can mount posters and billboards ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Imo State.

Watch From The 3:25 Minute Of The Video Below:



