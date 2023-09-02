If You Go To Aso Rock Villa Now It Is Like A Market, That Is How Democracy Should Be – Arewa Group

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s conduct in office has received acclaim from Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu, the convener of the Arewa Think Tank Group. He said that visiting the Aso Rock Villa right now would be like visiting a bazaar, which is how democracy should operate. Before President Tinubu’s 100th day in office, he made this claim in a statement that he made accessible to press reporters in Kaduna.

According to the story published by the Nigerian Tribune on Friday, September 1, Yakubu, Northerners lack the moral justification to charge Tinubu of nepotism, as it was seen during the previous government.

Yakubu urged Nigerians to work with President Tinubu to accomplish the objectives he has set for them, noting that the President has shown that he has excellent intentions for the nation.

In contrast to how it had been for the previous eight years, he added, “If you go to the Villa today, it is like a market. His degree of humility in leading is outstanding.

“No Northerner should raise this unwarranted feeling today, since some of us spoke out against Buhari while he was engaging in nepotism. He also refused to listen.

He continued by stating that Tinubu’s government has just been in place for 100 days and that he has performed very well. They won’t let anybody to criticise Tinubu in such a way, he said.

