If you go to Aso Rock Villa now it is like a market, that is how Democracy should be – Arewa Group

Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu, the leader of the Arewa Think Tank Group, has voiced his deep admiration for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s performance during his initial days in office. In a press statement released in Kaduna ahead of President Tinubu’s 100th day in office, Yakubu lauded the vibrant atmosphere in the Aso Rock Villa, likening it to a bustling market. He asserted that this lively environment genuinely reflects the essence of democracy.

According to a report published by the Nigerian Tribune on September 1, Yakubu underscored that Northerners should refrain from criticizing President Tinubu on grounds of nepotism, a concern raised during the previous administration. He urged Nigerians to unite and collaborate with President Tinubu to achieve the nation’s set objectives, citing the President’s unwavering commitment to implementing beneficial strategies.

Yakubu emphasized, “If you go to the Villa now, it is like a market; that is how democracy should be, compared to what it used to be in the last eight years, and his level of humility in governance is exceptional.”

Furthermore, he addressed the issue of nepotism, highlighting that during the previous administration, some individuals, including himself, voiced concerns about it concerning President Buhari’s leadership, but those concerns went unheeded.

Continuing his statement, Yakubu pointed out that President Tinubu’s administration has been in power for only 100 days, yet it has already achieved remarkable results. He expressed his firm stance against unwarranted criticism directed at President Tinubu, underscoring the need for constructive engagement and support for the new administration.

This commentary from Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu showcases the evolving political landscape and the expectations tied to President Tinubu’s leadership. It also emphasizes the importance of a vibrant democracy and the role of constructive dialogue in shaping the nation’s future. As President Tinubu’s term goes on, various stakeholders in Nigeria will continue to closely monitor and assess his administration’s actions.

Deradeen123 (

)