If You Don’t Know Who To Vote For, Then You Should Know Who Not To Vote—Hakeem Ahmed Tells Nigerians

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the spokesperson for the Northern Elders Forum, revealed to Nigerians his preferred choice of a presidential candidate while also revealing the candidate not to vote for as the race for the presidency continues to heat up and all efforts are focused on the upcoming general elections,

Hakeem Ahmed made this statement in an interview called “The 2023 Verdict” on February 14, which was obtained by Channels Television. He advised Nigerians on who to vote for in the upcoming election and added that if they were unsure, they should know who not to vote for.

He stated, “I urge Nigerians to vote for a candidate who has the physical and mental capacity to lead Nigeria, but if you do not know whom to vote for, then you should know whom not to vote for.” “Do not vote for a candidate who you are compelled to vote for because his people love him, you must also like him; that is a candidate you should avoid.”

Dear respected readers, which of the candidates put forth by Hakeem Baba-Ahmed do you believe is deserving or unworthy of being the future president? Post your comments in the section below.

Video Credit: Channels Television

Content created and supplied by: Dhanielblog (via 50minds

News )

#Dont #Vote #VoteHakeem #Ahmed #Tells #NigeriansIf You Don’t Know Who To Vote For, Then You Should Know Who Not To Vote—Hakeem Ahmed Tells Nigerians Publish on 2023-02-14 23:18:08