If You Don’t Know People You’re Governing, How Will You Give Them Deliverables Of Democracy- Johnson

As Nigerians continue to groan under the severe economic hardship occasioned by the various policies introduced by the Bola Tinubu administration, veteran journalist, and public affairs commentator, Jide Johnson has come out to insist that the President is not in tune with the harsh realities facing millions of citizens in the country.

Speaking during an interview on PLUS TV’s ‘The Breakfast Show’, Johnson, who is the Chief Lecturer at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, argued that the cash palliatives being proposed being proposed by the APC-led Federal Government is a clear indication that those in leadership positions do not know the plight of the people they are governing.

He said; “If you travel through the length and breadth of Nigeria, you will understand that those that are in government are faraway from reality. On Tuesday, I had to travel to Enugu by road because my flight was cancelled, and I can tell you for a fact, with what I witnessed on the road, I don’t think that we have a government in this country.

The governors are faraway from reality. And even the President is also far away from reality because I can’t recall the last time he traveled the length and breadth of Nigeria by road. Even during the campaigns, they were using helicopters to fly around. So, if you don’t know the people you are governing, how will you give them the deliverables of democracy.”

