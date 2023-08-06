If You Don’t Believe That It Is God Who Sent Me, Don’t Come For The Covention Tomorrow-Adeboye Tells

The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor E.A. Adeboye in a recent video on YouTube page shared a message with the public.

While speaking in a Sunday Service Part B, the cleric reportedly stated that “Our convention begins tomorrow as you know and the theme is, “Beyond Expectations.” That means it doesn’t matter how high your expectations might be, during this convention God will surpass them all. I don’t need to appeal to you to come, one thing I can assure you of is this is if you don’t come, you will regret it. You will say who said so? My Daddy told me that.

Speaking further he said “This is one of the convention we have never seen before. If you believe that I am truly a man of God, then take my Word for it. If you don’t believe, if you think you don’t mind, “he’s always just saying there is someone here. If You Don’t Believe That It Is God Who Sent Me, Don’t Come For the convention tomorrow. If you believe that, “you know he is a mathematician and he is just using mathematical theories to manipulate us,” If You Think It Is Mathematics That Took The Redeemed Christian Church Of God From 40 Parishes In 1981 To A Church Now in more than 190 nations of the world, don’t come. But if you believe that there is a God in Heaven, the One who can do exceedingly above all you can ask or think, if you believe he is the one who chose of all themes – Beyond Expectations – as the theme for this convention, whatever it is going to cost you, make sure you are there.

Speaking further he said “Just like I said, this is a convention that will never be forgotten. “Oh, I can watch it in Dove.” That is true. He is the one who gave us Dove Media; may the name of the Almighty God be blessed. Technology had advanced; you can phone your children in America and you will be looking at them and they will be looking at you. But on one occasion I was phoning my grand children and I was eating pounded yam. I said sorry o, we haven’t reached the technology yet where I can send pounded yam across. Let me tell you the truth: there are certain miracles that cannot go by television. When God says there is someone here, by here he is talking about Redemption ground. You say, “I sit in my room and I claim it”. Half a word is enough for the wise.

