‘If you come for my husband, Yul, I will come for you 1000 times’ – Judy Austin warns the public

Few moments ago, Popular Nollywood Actress, Producer and Director, Judy Austin publicly came out to send a warning across to the general public.

In a video shared on her husband’s Official Facebook page today being Friday the 21st day of July, 2023 Judy Austin revealed that her husband Yul Edochie lost his son some couple of months back and people are coming to teach him how to mourn and behave. The Actress also told the public that they should hold their peace and wait till they lose a child before they can show the world how to mourn but until then, they should keep quiet.

She further stressed that if anybody comes for her, she will go for that person back 10 times and if anyone comes for her husband, she will will go for that person 1000 times.

“In her Words”

“This man lost his first son and you want to come and tell him how to mourn, you want to show him how to behave? Wait till you lose your own then you can show us how it’s done but until then, as long as you have not experienced that pain, you just have to keep quiet. Come for me and I will come for you 10 times, come for Yul Edochie and I will come for you 1000 times”, Judy Austin said and it stirred massive reactions from the general public. Click on the link below to watch the video.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)