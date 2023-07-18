“If You Can’t Wait For The Right Man, Make Use Of Surrogacy To Have Children” -Blessing CEO To Women

Blessing CEO, a popular relationship and mental health expert, recently shared a video on her Facebook page where she provided relationship advice for women. In the video, she advised that if a woman cannot find the right partner to marry, she could consider surrogacy as an option for having children.

Blessing emphasized the importance of relationships in a woman’s life, stating that they can either make or break her. She encouraged women to discover their true selves and love themselves. She strongly expressed that marrying the wrong person can lead to a miserable existence due to negative experiences.

In her video statement, Blessing said, “If you are unable to find the right man, you can consider surrogacy as a means to have children. Marrying the wrong person can feel like being in a state of constant suffering. Marriage has the power to build you up or tear you down. Take the time to explore your true identity and embrace self-love, as the love you have for yourself will endure.”

Blessing CEO has gained significant popularity among her social media followers due to her expertise and talent, which have contributed to her growing fame.

